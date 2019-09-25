$227 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket recently? Because someone in Texas just won the $227 million jackpot.

The winning ticket, which was a quick pick, was sold at Lakeline Express Mart in Cedar Park, just northwest of Austin.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing are 6-14-24-42-46 and the Mega Ball is 9.

Three other high prize winning tickets were sold in Texas drawings, according to officials.

Two are worth $40,000, and one is worth $10,000, FOX 7 reported.

