San Antonio resident wins $5 million on scratch lottery ticket

SAN ANTONIO - One lucky San Antonio resident is now a millionaire thanks to a winning scratch lottery ticket.

The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, won $5 million in the Winning Millions Texas lottery game.

The winning ticket was sold at Hildebrand Grocery at 1502 W. Hildebrand Avenue.

This is the third of four top prizes to be claimed in the game.

Overall odds of winning any prize in Winning Millions is one in 3.08, including break-even prizes, according to a news release.

