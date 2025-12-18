THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & sunny. But what will Christmas bring?

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WINDY AFTERNOON: Gusts of up to 30 mph with front, low humidity

FRIDAY: Chilly start, cool & comfy afternoon

WEEKEND: Plenty of sun, 70s

NEXT WEEK: Staying warm, rain-free

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: Near 80°

FORECAST

REST OF TODAY

We’re finally seeing sun! A front will move through this afternoon, making it windy. Expect gusts up to 25-30 mph through about 8 pm.

WEEKEND CHANGES

The weekend forecast is trending a bit cooler, but still pleasant. On Saturday, lingering morning fog and clouds will keep temperatures in check. While we will see some afternoon sun, highs are now projected to only reach the low-70s. Additionally, a cold front will move through on Sunday. Because the front will stall, the forecast on Sunday will be very tricky, with a wide range of temperatures across the area.

Sunday now trending cooler thanks to a cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM HOLIDAY WEEK

Despite Sunday’s front, a warm, humid airmass will quickly return by early next week. Warm conditions are still expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be warm with highs near 80 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS