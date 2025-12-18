Skip to main content
Weather

THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & sunny. But what will Christmas bring?

It’ll clear out skies and bring gusty winds

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WINDY AFTERNOON: Gusts of up to 30 mph with front, low humidity
  • FRIDAY: Chilly start, cool & comfy afternoon
  • WEEKEND: Plenty of sun, 70s
  • NEXT WEEK: Staying warm, rain-free
  • CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: Near 80°

FORECAST

REST OF TODAY

We’re finally seeing sun! A front will move through this afternoon, making it windy. Expect gusts up to 25-30 mph through about 8 pm.

WEEKEND CHANGES

The weekend forecast is trending a bit cooler, but still pleasant. On Saturday, lingering morning fog and clouds will keep temperatures in check. While we will see some afternoon sun, highs are now projected to only reach the low-70s. Additionally, a cold front will move through on Sunday. Because the front will stall, the forecast on Sunday will be very tricky, with a wide range of temperatures across the area.

Sunday now trending cooler thanks to a cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM HOLIDAY WEEK

Despite Sunday’s front, a warm, humid airmass will quickly return by early next week. Warm conditions are still expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be warm with highs near 80 (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

