THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & sunny. But what will Christmas bring?

WINDY AFTERNOON: Gusts of up to 30 mph with front, low humidity
FRIDAY: Chilly start, cool & comfy afternoon
WEEKEND: Plenty of sun, 70s
NEXT WEEK: Staying warm, rain-free
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: Near 80°
FORECAST
REST OF TODAY
We’re finally seeing sun! A front will move through this afternoon, making it windy. Expect gusts up to 25-30 mph through about 8 pm.
WEEKEND CHANGES
The weekend forecast is trending a bit cooler, but still pleasant. On Saturday, lingering morning fog and clouds will keep temperatures in check. While we will see some afternoon sun, highs are now projected to only reach the low-70s. Additionally, a cold front will move through on Sunday. Because the front will stall, the forecast on Sunday will be very tricky, with a wide range of temperatures across the area.
WARM HOLIDAY WEEK
Despite Sunday’s front, a warm, humid airmass will quickly return by early next week. Warm conditions are still expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
