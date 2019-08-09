News

Insane video shows truck hauling trailer go airborne, crash into another vehicle

Incident took place at Texas business

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SPICEWOOD, Texas - A truck hauling a trailer was caught on video Wednesday taking out a street sign before slamming into a vehicle in front of Jim's Auto and Marine.

Owner, Jim Campbell, said this isn't an isolated incident and that there has been mulitple crashes over the years.

More News Headlines

"All the sudden this crazy explosion happened. I thought a plane had crashed or something," Campbell said.

The truck that went airborne and crashed in front of Campbell's business is a Lower Colorado River Authority vehicle. The LCRA is investigation the incident and the condition of the driver is unknown.

Tiptoe through the tulips in San Antonio next spring

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.