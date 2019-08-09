Insane video shows truck hauling trailer go airborne, crash into another vehicle

SPICEWOOD, Texas - A truck hauling a trailer was caught on video Wednesday taking out a street sign before slamming into a vehicle in front of Jim's Auto and Marine.

Owner, Jim Campbell, said this isn't an isolated incident and that there has been mulitple crashes over the years.

"All the sudden this crazy explosion happened. I thought a plane had crashed or something," Campbell said.

The truck that went airborne and crashed in front of Campbell's business is a Lower Colorado River Authority vehicle. The LCRA is investigation the incident and the condition of the driver is unknown.

