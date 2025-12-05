Parents of Brianna Aguilera to hold press conference in Houston nearly one week after her death

HOUSTON, Texas – The parents of Brianna Aguilera, the 19-year-old Texas A&M University student who died after falling from a high-rise apartment early last Saturday morning in Austin, will hold a press conference in Houston with their lawyers.

The Austin Police Department said Aguilera fell from the 17th floor of the building. Police initially said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances, and the case was not being investigated as a homicide.

After follow-up questions from KSAT, the department clarified that the investigation is still “open and ongoing.” The cause of death is pending the Travis County Medical Examiner’s findings.

Earlier this week, Aguilera’s parents retained the San Antonio-based Gamez Law Firm and the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm “to assist them in determining what happened to their daughter,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Brianna’s parents firmly believe there is much more information that needs to be discovered regarding their daughter’s death,” Buzbee said in the post. “They feel certain this was not an accident. This was certainly not a suicide. This family deserves straight answers.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Austin police revealed they found a suicide note and other evidence indicating self-harm amid the investigation into her death.

APD investigators said no evidence suggests anyone saw her falling from the balcony. There was no evidence of an altercation or that the death was linked to a crime.

On Thursday afternoon, Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, commented on the Austin Police Department’s news conference on the KSAT 12 News Facebook page.

At 12:30 p.m., Rodriguez responded to a commenter who questioned the validity of the suicide note.

“It was a digital note that was later deleted,” Rodriguez wrote. “My daughter was not suicidal.”

Two minutes later, at 12:32 p.m., Rodriguez responded to a different commenter who said it sounded like “this young lady (Aguilera) was severely depressed and going through a lot.”

“...You do not know the type of relationship I had with my daughter at all,” Rodriguez wrote, again denying that Aguilera was suicidal. “Before you jump to conclusions, know that Austin PD is covering up for someone.”

Buzbee said Friday’s press conference will discuss the case with Gamez Law Firm, which said it “stands with Brianna Aguilera’s parents and family during this devastating time.

