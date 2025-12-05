Pickup Lines: CHRISTUS Children’s CEO opens up about her faith and work/life balance

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features CHRISTUS Children’s CEO Cris Daskevich. The West Texas native started her medical career in Houston and never expected to end up running a children’s hospital.

Born in Lubbock and raised in Abilene, she knew from an early age that she wanted to work in the medical field. That focus carried her all the way to Houston, where she was pursuing her Ph.D. and working directly with patients.

“I worked for about a year and a half with stroke and brain injury patients while going to school and figured out it wasn’t exactly what I wanted to do — and I wasn’t sure,” Daskevich said. “One day an administrator at one of the hospitals where I worked came out and he said, ‘Have you ever thought of administration?’ And I was like, ‘In what?’”

Until that moment, the idea of health care administration had never been on her radar.

“Health care administration had never crossed my mind,” she said.

That question helped shift her career path away from hands-on clinical work and toward leadership — a move that would eventually bring her to San Antonio and CHRISTUS Children’s.

In this episode, Cris also opens up about the role her faith played in the decision to move her family to San Antonio and step into a leadership role that allows her to serve children and families on an even larger scale.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Cris Daskevich in the video player above.

More recent Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.