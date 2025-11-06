Pickup Lines: KSAT chief meteorologist Adam Caskey talks weather, homemade thermometers and his famous confetti canon

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features KSAT chief meteorologist Adam Caskey.

Caskey grew up in Minnesota as the youngest of three children. He later attended college in North Dakota and worked for more than a decade in Washington, D.C., before coming to San Antonio and KSAT in 2014.

His love for the weather can be traced back to his childhood, when he experienced many instances of below-freezing temperatures.

“The super storm of 1987 in Minneapolis. And it was just one of those big, you know, severe thunderstorm tornado outbreaks. And it just hooked me. I didn’t want to be in our basement watching the coverage. I wanted to go outside. I wanted to go see it happening. I wanted to see what was going on,” Caskey said.

In college, he built his first thermometer from scratch for a class project. Since then, he has made hundreds of thermometers and gives them away to viewers each week as part of his popular “Thermometer Thursday” segment on KSAT.

Caskey has been on the air for numerous severe weather events in recent years, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Valentine’s Day freeze of 2021, and the recent July 4 deadly flooding in the Hill Country.

The flood was especially challenging to cover, he said.

“In the thick of all that, I drove home after you know working after the Nightbeat and I just had tears running down my eyes because of what happened and the emotion and everything that you said that runs through your mind, you know it was tough,” he said

