Kerrville Police Department to release 911 calls from July 4 floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department announced it will release the 911 calls from the catastrophic July 4 floods in the Hill Country.

“These 911 calls are being released in their entirety, without redaction, in order to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests,” the department said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

The calls are set to be released on Thursday, but the department did not give a specific time.

According to the department, eight media outlets completed open records request for the release of the calls, including KSAT 12.

“The recordings contain disturbing content, which our community, employees, and family and friends of loved ones lost may find highly distressing,” the department said. “Listener and audience discretion is advised.”

The department said each call was reviewed “in regard to caller privacy and legal compliance.”

“The Kerrville Police Department continues to hold the families, loved ones and friends of those lost on July 4th close to our hearts,” the department said. “If you or someone you know needs support, please remember that resources are available.”

More than 100 people died in Kerr County during the floods, including 25 children and two counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girls camp along the Guadalupe River. Two people remain missing.

