Flood recovery slow in Kerr County despite $100M raised by Texas Hill Country foundation, residents say

KERRVILLE, Texas – Nearly six months after the July 4 flood that swamped parts of Kerr County, families and business owners say recovery is moving too slowly, even after the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country announced it had raised $100 million from donors around the world.

The foundation says it has given away or promised about $58 million for flood recovery. Its website lists detailed allocations totaling roughly $27.9 million for specific categories, including housing, churches, businesses and mental health services.

The foundation’s breakdown on its website lists:

$9.35 million for housing support, including rentals, case management and home construction;

$4.23 million distributed to 12 groups, mostly churches, to help flood victims financially;

$3.8 million to businesses via local chambers;

$2.72 million for first responders;

$2.56 million for mental health services;

$2.19 million for resilience grants to area schools and water infrastructure repairs;

$1.74 million for community and cultural programs;

$1.31 million for short-term crisis response.

The foundation says about $42 million remains to be distributed from the $100 million it raised.

Families like Ken and Cindy Collier say they remain short of the money they need to move back into their new homes.

Local business owners have also criticized the pace of distribution.

Steve Edelstein says he’s only raised half of the $400,000 he needs to reopen the plaza that employed over 20 people at one point.

“We have received a lot of the funding that we have received through the chambers has been from the community foundation,” said Edelstein, who owns a business in Kerr County. “And we wouldn’t be where we are today without that. But you can’t stop. You’ve got to finish until the job’s done.”

Jayne Zirkel, chief marketing officer for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said the foundation is distributing funds weekly and that advisory councils meet biweekly to assess new proposals and changing needs.

“They’re assessing new proposals and new ideas as they come to us from different parts of the community so that we know for sure that every need that we can meet, we’re considering so that we can allocate funds to that need,” Zirkel said.

Adding that recovery happens much more slowly than everyone wishes.

The foundation also said part of the funding will support river recovery. The Guadalupe River, a major local tourism draw, suffered damage that affects businesses and jobs tied to outdoor recreation.

Local leaders and residents say urgent needs remain and want a more precise timeline for distribution.

The Community Foundation says it is balancing immediate payouts with long-term recovery planning.

The foundation did not immediately provide KSAT with a detailed timetable for future distributions.

