Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later

INGRAM, Texas – The holidays are here, but many victims of the Hill Country floods in Kerr County are still trying to rebuild their lives nearly five months after the storm.

Some people have had no income while their only places of work remain gutted.

At the Ingram Dam Shopping Center, the framing is finally up since the last visit, but business owners are waiting for plumbing, windows and electricity to be completed.

The shopping center had about seven businesses and two residential units when the floods hit. Owner Steve Edelstein estimated about 20 people worked in the center.

“The biggest part is obtaining financing and obtaining funding to rebuild,” said Edelstein.

He said that the owners have raised some money but still face a large gap.

“We’ve raised about $150,000,” Edelstein said, in part. “The rebuild is going to run over $400,000.”

Edelstein warned that without the businesses, the economy in Kerr County could struggle.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of the community. Without businesses, the community dies,” he said. “People may have had their homes destroyed, and they have their homes rebuilt, but they have no jobs because the businesses where they worked are no longer there.”

Edelstein said loans are hard to secure when rental income is low, and he has been paying to rebuild until his funds run out.

“I had to deal with the reality of the flood, and now I have to deal with the reality of the finances,” Edelstein said. “And if people elect to help us, thank God for their help.”

Edelstein also said that his decision to stay and rebuild was based on his belief that the businesses are significant to the community.

“I could have sold the building; someone could have picked it up, but this is part of the community, this is a big part of the Ingram community,” Edelstein said.

Edelstein stated that donations to the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce or the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce go directly to the businesses.

