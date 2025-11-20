Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
KSAT Plus | Watch Live News, Weather from KSAT 12 | San Antonio, Texas
Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash
LIVE RADAR: Storms flaring up again in the Hill Country, San Antonio’s rain chances hold off until later today
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders
Bexar County grand jury indicts Jonathan Joss shooting suspect for actor’s murder

Local News

Hill Country floods leave Kerr County businesses struggling to rebuild months later

Some people have had no income while their only places of work remain gutted

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

INGRAM, Texas – The holidays are here, but many victims of the Hill Country floods in Kerr County are still trying to rebuild their lives nearly five months after the storm.

Some people have had no income while their only places of work remain gutted.

At the Ingram Dam Shopping Center, the framing is finally up since the last visit, but business owners are waiting for plumbing, windows and electricity to be completed.

The shopping center had about seven businesses and two residential units when the floods hit. Owner Steve Edelstein estimated about 20 people worked in the center.

“The biggest part is obtaining financing and obtaining funding to rebuild,” said Edelstein.

He said that the owners have raised some money but still face a large gap.

“We’ve raised about $150,000,” Edelstein said, in part. “The rebuild is going to run over $400,000.”

Edelstein warned that without the businesses, the economy in Kerr County could struggle.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of the community. Without businesses, the community dies,” he said. “People may have had their homes destroyed, and they have their homes rebuilt, but they have no jobs because the businesses where they worked are no longer there.”

Edelstein said loans are hard to secure when rental income is low, and he has been paying to rebuild until his funds run out.

“I had to deal with the reality of the flood, and now I have to deal with the reality of the finances,” Edelstein said. “And if people elect to help us, thank God for their help.”

Edelstein also said that his decision to stay and rebuild was based on his belief that the businesses are significant to the community.

“I could have sold the building; someone could have picked it up, but this is part of the community, this is a big part of the Ingram community,” Edelstein said.

Edelstein stated that donations to the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce or the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce go directly to the businesses.

More Hill Country floods coverage on KSAT

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos