Kerrville senior, community center re-opens after July 4th flooding damage

KERRVILLE, Texas – Four months after devastating July 4 flooding damaged its facility, the Dietert Center in Kerrville has reopened its doors thanks to an outpouring of community volunteers and support.

The center, which serves as a vital hub for seniors in the Hill Country community, suffered extensive damage when six inches of floodwater inundated its ground floor.

“When we flooded, our whole first floor, 20,000 square feet, flooded,” said Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center. “It’s amazing how much damage six inches of water can do when it spreads over 20,000 square feet.”

During the four-month renovation period, the center maintained its essential services, including a modified Meals on Wheels program with drive-through distribution.

“The food is good, always hot, always good. You have salad, soup, a regular meal, and dessert. So it’s very, very entertaining and it’s very cool to be able to eat here,” said nearby neighbor Joyce Miller.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined the community celebration marking the center’s return to full operations.

“We’ve seen massive rebuilding take place, but we have only yet begun the rebuilding process,” Abbott said. “And we’re going to be here every day, every step of the way, until we completely rebuild this entire region.”

“It’s a blessing to us,” said Miller. “I think that social camaraderie that we have, met new friends, you know, my husband loves coming over and just listening to the other people talk”.

“We’re getting all back. Next week we’re gonna finish up with starting some new classes. And we’re back. Dietert is back,” Thompson announced.

