25 year-old woman dies while being helped across Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner says 25-year-old Ruby Martinez died after a pick-up truck hit her along Northwest Loop 410 on Saturday morning.

Police say a man was driving a van along the expressway when he hit a car on the road, causing them both to crash into the divider. Both Martinez and the driver of the van got out of their vehicles after the crash, according to police.

Martinez had hit her head during the crash, and the driver of the van tried assisting her. But the driver led Martinez across the freeway, where a pickup truck hit and killed her on the spot.

The driver of that truck pulled over immediately and stayed until the police showed up.

San Antonio police say the driver of the van was drunk and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

