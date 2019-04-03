1 killed, 2 others shot after argument during basketball game leads to shooting at North Side park

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed and two others were hurt when three people were shot at a North Side park on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened when an argument started during a pickup basketball game at Lady Bird Johnson Park on Nacogdoches Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said one person was shot in the head and died, one was shot in the leg and another was grazed.

Only the person shot in the leg was taken to the hospital.

Police said they have an idea of who the shooter may be.

KSAT will update this story with any new information.



