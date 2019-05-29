3 of 11 undocumented immigrants rescued on NE Side are facing charges

SAN ANTONIO - Three undocumented immigrants found in the city’s Northeast Side yesterday are facing charges of reentering the country illegally.

Eight others are currently being processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to determine what will happen to them.

Federal investigators have not arrested anyone in connection with the smuggling case.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators said the 11 people were all from Oaxaca, Mexico. They were interviewed, and agents will follow up on leads to figure out how they got to the location near Goldfield and Industrial Park drives.

As the summer months approach, agents expect there will be more cases about the drastic and dangerous measures people are taking to be smuggled into the country.

“We’re seeing high numbers. Last year, over 2,000 convictions on human smuggling. I don’t see it as any reason that it won’t be higher this year,” said Craig Larrabe, assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone who was previously deported before and reenters the country could face felony charges and spend up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Investigators said they’re also trying to determine if this will become a human trafficking case, as some people claimed they were being put to work without pay for several weeks.

