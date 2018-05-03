4-year-old mails birthday cake to late mother

EDGEWATER, Florida - Bella Graham, 4, lost her mother Jessica to a pulmonary embolism two years ago.

Her grandmother, Laura Fisher, has taken care of Bella ever since.

Fisher, who owns Lulu’s Cupcakes & More, ships cakes across the country as part of her business, and this year her granddaughter wanted to send a special cake in the mail.

"They mail hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa every year," Fisher told Click Orlando. "Heaven isn't that much further.”

Fisher said her granddaughter was concerned her mother wouldn’t have birthday cake in heaven, so she set up a special trip to the post office to mail the cake.

"They opened up another line for her," Fisher said. "They put a stamp on it. They guaranteed it would arrive before mommy's birthday. When she came out, you could see the burden lifted off from Bella. She was so happy,” Fisher said.

