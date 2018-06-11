6-day-old abandoned moose befriends family, begs for attention

Miss Maggie Moose, as she’s being affectionately referred to, is an abandoned baby moose estimated to be about 6 days old.

She was discovered Saturday morning by Shannon Lugdon and her family who live in Maine, where Maggie was found.

"The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours, wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink and rest. ‘Abandoned' moose are rarely actually abandoned,” Lugdon wrote in a Facebook post.

Sunday morning Lugdon let her dog, Leo, out to go to the bathroom, but he decided to make best friends with Maggie instead.

“She followed us around all day begging for attention. You can't imagine how affectionate she was,” Lugdon said.

A warden and a biologist picked up the moose on Monday afternoon to take her to Main Wildlife Park in Gray, Maine.

Maggie was estimated to be about 6 days old based on her 27-pound weight.

