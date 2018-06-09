Family's pit bull alerts them to house fire, tries to drag infant to safety

STOCKTON, Calif. - A California family's dog is being credited with saving the lives of a woman and her infant daughter after their home caught fire late Sunday night.

Nana Chaichanhda said that her pit bull, Sasha, kept barking and even threw her weight onto the back door to alert Chaichanhda to the fact that the house was on fire.

Chaichanhda said she went outside to see why Sasha was making so much noise, then saw that the fourplex her and some of her family members live in was on fire.

Chaichanhda said she rushed inside to get her 7-month-old daughter when she saw the dog had the baby by the diaper and was trying to drag the child to safety. Chaichanhda picked up her daughter, grabbed the dog and escaped the home.

"It meant a lot. I owe her everything. If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed and things could have taken a worse turn," Chaichanhda told FOX40.

Chaichanhda said it was one of the few times she left Sasha outside overnight and that it was likely the reason everyone survived.

According to to FOX40, the part of the fourplex where she and her cousin lives is now uninhabitable.

