750 special-needs students, adults visit SA Zoo

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's oldest Catholic fraternal organization treated 750 special-needs students to a free trip Wednesday to the San Antonio Zoo.

Bexar Caravan No. 56 The Order of Alahambra also provided a free lunch to the participants and chaperones.

The organization has been providing free trips to the zoo for the special-needs community for 46 years.

"Our mission is to provide service projects that serve the special needs community," said zoo trip chairman Bob Fernandez. "The caravan has passed down this project for the last 46 years. It's an honor to head up this zoo trip for 2018."

The service project is also part of San Antonio's Tricentennial celebration.

