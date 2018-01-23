81-year-old man in early stages of Alzheimer's last seen in far South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Far South Bexar County.

Pete Paez Carreon disappeared on Saturday. Family last saw him at approximately 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Addison Road. He was wearing a green plaid jacket and black pants.

Carreon is in the early stages of Alzheimer's and has other medical conditions.

He is approximately 5’8" and weighs 168 pounds.



