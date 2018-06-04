A lost art: how does your cursive stack up against this 9-year-old's?

Over the last 20 years, one could argue that cursive writing has nearly died. Blame the influx of technology, emojis, or the like — it's hard to find millennials or Gen Z-ers who write in cursive.

But lo and behold! In May, it was a 9-year-old Edbert Aquino, in New Jersey, who won the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, which crowns the best cursive penmanship in the country, according to WPIX.

Lori Solan, his teacher, told WPIX that Aquino's strong point is his attention to detail.

This got us thinking — how does our adult cursive stack up?

We took a line from an essay Aquino wrote in class and had people at KSAT write it in cursive: I ran faster.

Simple enough, right?

The videos above show it's not quite that easy.

