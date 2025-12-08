Avoid sneaky subscription fees in technology gifts this holiday season with these tips

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness trackers are displayed in New York. Googles parent company is buying wearable device maker Fitbit for about $2.1 billion. Alphabet said Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, that it will pay $7.35 per share. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Before you surprise someone with the newest smart device or trendy gadget this holiday season, remember that many of today’s hottest tech gifts come with ongoing subscription fees.

Consumer Reports (CR) has shopping tips for these tech gifts, so your thoughtful present doesn’t turn into an unexpected expense for the person unwrapping it.

CR said many popular tech gifts, from smartwatches to smart-home devices, offer basic features for free but may keep their most useful tools behind paid plans.

That’s why it’s worth considering: are you giving them a cool gift that’ll cost them later? Are you willing to cover those subscription fees, and, if so, for how long?

Fitness trackers provide your health data at no cost, but some features consumers might expect to be included, like deeper metrics or premium workout videos, usually require a subscription.

When it comes to doorbell cameras, live view and basic alerts might be free, but features like cloud storage, person detection, or package alerts can come with an extra cost.

However, CR recommends comparing models, as some now include those extras without a paid plan.

Additionally, some video doorbells store recordings locally, so you don’t need to pay for a subscription to access your clips. That helps keep ongoing costs down and prevents paying for unnecessary added features.

Bundles are worth a look if a tech device needs extra accessories. Buying them together might be cheaper than paying for each piece later, CR said.

Another good tip is to check whether the gift works with the devices they already have. Some work best with certain phones or home systems, which can save them frustration and extra costs later. If it’s not compatible with what they already own, they may end up buying extra accessories, which can be expensive.

Remember to check the return policy. Many stores will take back an opened gadget during the holiday window, but some may charge restocking fees.

CR said a little research can go a long way this holiday season.

