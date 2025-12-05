RECALL ROUNDUP: Crayola building cubes, Hydrojug sports tumblers + writing tablets pulled for safety

Several popular brands, from electronics to children’s amenities, are recalling certain products because they could pose a potential safety risk.

Crayola, Hydrojug and KTEBO are pulling some products because they may be dangerous, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Create-On/Crayola

The company is recalling about 9,400 Crayola-branded Pip-Cubes because the magnets could come loose, posing a magnet ingestion hazard to children.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing, the CPSC said.

These were sold in stores and online at Michael’s, as well as on Amazon.com from May to July of 2025.

The CPSC said if you have one, you can request a free replacement from the company using a pre-paid label.

Hydrojug

Around 17,000 of the company’s Sport Tumblers for children are being recalled because the handle may come loose, posing a choking hazard.

While no injuries have been reported, 656 handles have come loose, according to the CPSC.

These were sold at Academy Sports, Ace Hardware, Amazon.com, Basin Sports, iHerb.com and other hardware stores from May to June of 2025.

The CPSC said owners can request a free replacement lid by emailing the company at service@thehydrojug.com with the order details and photos.

KTEBO

The company is recalling around 10,380 writing tablets because the button cell batteries inside are easily accessible and may pose a serious risk to children if swallowed.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold on Amazon.com from September to October of 2025.

If you have one, you can request a free replacement by submitting photos to the company’s email at writing-tablet-recall@ktebo.com .

