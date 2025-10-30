RECALL ROUNDUP: Neutrogena makeup wipes, pulled pork BBQ sandwiches

Two products are being recalled for serious safety concerns, according to federal officials.

Neutrogena makeup wipes and pulled pork sandwiches from Deli Express are being recalled due to potential health hazards.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Neutrogena

Around 1,312 cases of Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes are being pulled because they could contain harmful bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The voluntary recall was initiated on Sept. 19 for wipes sold in Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, the FDA said. No injuries or illnesses have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold in 50-count packages, with 12 wipes per case.

This is classified as a Class II recall. The FDA said this means it is unlikely that a serious or irreversible health consequence will result from this product.

The remedy is still under development, though it is not recommended that an owner use the product.

You can find the recall information here.

Deli Express

Around 127,887 pounds of barbecue pulled pork sandwich products are being recalled by E.A. Sween Company under the Deli Express brand due to possible contamination with foreign matter.

According to the U.S. Department of Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the voluntary recall was initiated after multiple consumers reported finding plastic in their sandwiches.

While Deli Express said no illnesses or injuries have been reported as a result of this recall, it is listed as a Class I recall. This means serious health risks from the affected product are more likely to occur, the FSIS said.

The products were sold as 5.5-ounce sandwiches, paper-wrapped, with the label “Deli Express BBQ Pulled Pork on a sesame bun.”

While it’s not clear where the recalled products were sold, Deli Express sells products at several places in San Antonio, including:

Walmart Supercenter - 918 Bandera Road

Army Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) Fort Sam Shoppette - 1387 Hardee Road at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Fort Sam Houston

Walmart Supercenter - 1603 Vance Jackson Road

AAFES Fort Sam Shoppette - Scott Road and Schofield Road at JBSA Fort Sam Houston

Walmart Supercenter - 1430 Austin Highway

AAFES Fort Sam Shoppette - 2831 Henry T Allen Road

Walmart Supercenter - 8500 Jones Maltsberger Road

AAFES Walters Shoppette - 2645 Wilson

Timewise - 5815 South Panam Expressway

Dollar Tree - 694 SW Military Drive

The product can be returned to the store where it was purchased, Deli Express said.

You can also contact the company’s service hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select option two.

