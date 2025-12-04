Skip to main content
Local News

Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day starts tonight. Here’s what you need to know

Three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works priced at $9.95 this weekend

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Candle Day 2025 starts on Dec. 4 (Copyright Bath & Body Works)

SAN ANTONIO – Bath & Body Works is bringing back its famous Candle Day this weekend, according to an online release.

Starting online at 9 p.m. CST on Thursday and in stores at 6 a.m. CST on Friday, fans can get a range of candles from new exclusives to old favorites.

The deals will last for the chain’s 14th year, from Dec. 4 through 7, and will include three-wick candles sold for $9.95.

“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

Here’s a list of a few of the exclusive three-wick candles Bath & Body Works will be offering this weekend.

New

  • Sundae Funday flavorings
    • Neapolitan Ice Cream
    • Glazed Cherries
    • Hot Fudge Drizzle
  • Two is better than one
    • Chips & Salsa
    • Coffee & Donuts
    • Pizza & Ranch
  • Holiday favorites
    • Rum Rum Reindeer
    • Christmas Road Trip

Fan Favorites

  • Iconic sugary scents
    • Brown Sugar
    • Snowday
    • Blueberry Sugar
  • Wishes for past memories
    • Moonlight Path
    • A Thousand Wishes
    • In the Stars

Exclusives

  • Holiday Dill-light
  • Early seasonal picks
    • Black Takwood
    • Pink Apple Punch
    • Mahogany Coconut

Classics

  • Holiday chic
    • Vanilla Buttermint
    • ‘Tis the Season
    • Black Tie
  • Spring scents
    • Laundry Day
    • Island Margarite
    • Paris Cafe
  • Es”scent”ials
    • Lavender
    • Vanilla
    • Cinnamon

You can find these and more on Bath & Body Works’ website starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Stores across the United States, including Texas, will start opening at 6 a.m. so fans can begin early shopping.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

