Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day starts tonight. Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Bath & Body Works is bringing back its famous Candle Day this weekend, according to an online release.
Starting online at 9 p.m. CST on Thursday and in stores at 6 a.m. CST on Friday, fans can get a range of candles from new exclusives to old favorites.
The deals will last for the chain’s 14th year, from Dec. 4 through 7, and will include three-wick candles sold for $9.95.
“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”
Here’s a list of a few of the exclusive three-wick candles Bath & Body Works will be offering this weekend.
New
- Sundae Funday flavorings
- Neapolitan Ice Cream
- Glazed Cherries
- Hot Fudge Drizzle
- Two is better than one
- Chips & Salsa
- Coffee & Donuts
- Pizza & Ranch
- Holiday favorites
- Rum Rum Reindeer
- Christmas Road Trip
Fan Favorites
- Iconic sugary scents
- Brown Sugar
- Snowday
- Blueberry Sugar
- Wishes for past memories
- Moonlight Path
- A Thousand Wishes
- In the Stars
Exclusives
- Holiday Dill-light
- Early seasonal picks
- Black Takwood
- Pink Apple Punch
- Mahogany Coconut
Classics
- Holiday chic
- Vanilla Buttermint
- ‘Tis the Season
- Black Tie
- Spring scents
- Laundry Day
- Island Margarite
- Paris Cafe
- Es”scent”ials
- Lavender
- Vanilla
- Cinnamon
You can find these and more on Bath & Body Works’ website starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Stores across the United States, including Texas, will start opening at 6 a.m. so fans can begin early shopping.
