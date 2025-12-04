Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day starts tonight. Here’s what you need to know

SAN ANTONIO – Bath & Body Works is bringing back its famous Candle Day this weekend, according to an online release.

Starting online at 9 p.m. CST on Thursday and in stores at 6 a.m. CST on Friday, fans can get a range of candles from new exclusives to old favorites.

The deals will last for the chain’s 14th year, from Dec. 4 through 7, and will include three-wick candles sold for $9.95.

“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles , crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

Here’s a list of a few of the exclusive three-wick candles Bath & Body Works will be offering this weekend.

New

Sundae Funday flavorings Neapolitan Ice Cream Glazed Cherries Hot Fudge Drizzle

Two is better than one Chips & Salsa Coffee & Donuts Pizza & Ranch

Holiday favorites Rum Rum Reindeer Christmas Road Trip



Fan Favorites

Iconic sugary scents Brown Sugar Snowday Blueberry Sugar

Wishes for past memories Moonlight Path A Thousand Wishes In the Stars



Exclusives

Holiday Dill-light

Early seasonal picks Black Takwood Pink Apple Punch Mahogany Coconut



Classics

Holiday chic Vanilla Buttermint ‘Tis the Season Black Tie

Spring scents Laundry Day Island Margarite Paris Cafe

Es”scent”ials Lavender Vanilla Cinnamon



You can find these and more on Bath & Body Works’ website starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Stores across the United States, including Texas, will start opening at 6 a.m. so fans can begin early shopping.

