Looking for Christmas presents? SAPL offering giftable library cards for the holidays People can pick up to 5 limited-edition giftable cards for friends and family while supplies last The San Antonio Public Library is offering a free, limited-edition library card. (Copyright San Antonio Public Library) SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for something to give a loved one this holiday season, the San Antonio Public Library has a unique gift idea that’s sure to please the reader in your life.
While supplies last, SAPL is offering a free, limited-edition giftable library card, according to a news release.
You can go to any SAPL location to pick up the specially designed card and gift package.
People can pick up to five giftable library cards for family and friends, which are free for all Bexar County residents, SAPL said.
There’s more information on how to activate this card
. here
In addition to physical titles at several locations, SAPL offers over 200,000 eBook and audiobook titles in English and Spanish.
The library also provides access to movie streaming sites, such as Kanopy. SAPL said locations offer a variety of free events for all ages, such as sewing lessons, plant swaps and story time.
