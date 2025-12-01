CPS Energy to discuss winter readiness efforts in Monday press conference

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials are expected to discuss winter readiness efforts during a press conference Monday morning.

The utility will discuss the winter weather outlook, plant and crew readiness and customer support.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 9:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is nota livestream available, check back at a later time.

CPS Energy President & CEO, Rudy D. Garza will be joined by CPS Energy Chief Meteorologist Brian Alonzo and others during the press conference.

Read more: