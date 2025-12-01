Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
46º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Texas’ “bathroom bill” is about to go into effect. Here’s what it does.
Suspected intoxicated driver arrested, faces 14 charges after 6 children injured in crash, BCSO says
Man shot during alleged vehicle break-in on far West Side, SAPD says
Former South Texas HS football player who tackled referee avoids jail sentence, pleads no contest

Local News

CPS Energy to discuss winter readiness efforts in Monday press conference

Livestream can be viewed in video player below beginning at 9:30 a.m.

KSAT Digital Staff

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials are expected to discuss winter readiness efforts during a press conference Monday morning.

The utility will discuss the winter weather outlook, plant and crew readiness and customer support.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article beginning at 9:30 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is nota livestream available, check back at a later time.

CPS Energy President & CEO, Rudy D. Garza will be joined by CPS Energy Chief Meteorologist Brian Alonzo and others during the press conference.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos