CPS Energy to discuss winter readiness efforts in Monday press conference

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy officials are expected to discuss winter readiness efforts during a press conference Monday morning.
The utility will discuss the winter weather outlook, plant and crew readiness and customer support.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
CPS Energy President & CEO, Rudy D. Garza will be joined by CPS Energy Chief Meteorologist Brian Alonzo and others during the press conference.
