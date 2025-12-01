You’ll want to grab a jacket & umbrella this morning

CLOUDY, COLD, DAMP TODAY: Light showers possible through 2pm
WARMER TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY: Skies clear, near 60
FRONT THURSDAY, RAIN, MORE COLD: Another round of chilly, damp weather on Thursday
FORECAST
COLD & DAMP TODAY
We enter December on an appropriate note. We’ll begin with a few sprinkles this morning, which could transition to light showers through midday. Rainfall totals won’t amount to much. Any rain will end by early afternoon. However, it’ll stay fairly cloudy and cold. Highs will only reach the low-50s.
WARMER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
A brief warm-up is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will push temperatures to near 60. Both days will be rain-free.
COLD THURSDAY, RAIN LIKELY
The pattern will change again Wednesday night into early Thursday. A cold front will blow through by the early morning hours. It’ll arrive with gusty winds, falling temperatures, and rain. Temperatures will either fall or hold steady in the 40s. Showers and a storm or two are possible. Any rain will end by Friday morning.
