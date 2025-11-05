Certain frozen croquettes recalled in Texas for misbranding, undeclared allergen

More than 4,000 frozen products recalled for safety

Certain frozen croquette products are being recalled in several states, including Texas, due to misbranding and the presence of an undeclared allergen, which poses a potential safety risk.

Approximately 4,120 pounds of frozen chicken and beef croquettes are being recalled by Brazilian Taste because the product contains the known allergen sesame, which was not listed on the label, according to the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS).

The chicken croquettes were produced from March 4, 2025, to Aug. 19, 2025. The beef croquettes were produced on June 2, 2025, the FSIS said.

No confirmed adverse effects have been reported in connection with this recall, the FSIS said.

The following products are being recalled:

“Saint Coxinha XL Chicken Croquettes” - sold in five-count, 17.63-ounce plastic bag packages with best by dates ranging from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026

“Saint Coxinha XL Chicken Croquettes” - sold in 15-count, 15.8-ounce packages with best by dates ranging from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026

“Saint Coxinha Ground Beef Croquette Risole de Carne” with a best by date of Feb. 2, 2026

The recalled items were shipped to retailers in Texas, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina and South Carolina. The FSIS said these were also sold online nationwide.

KSAT found these products online on websites such as Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Instacart.com, though they were no longer available for purchase.

The FSIS said the recall was issued after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found bread crumbs of these products containing sesame, which may not have been declared on the ingredients list.

The organization is concerned that this product may still be in some owners’ freezers.

If you have it, you can return it for a refund at the store where you purchased it, or dispose of it.

The FSIS has issued a Class I recall for these products, which means there is a reasonable probability that a serious health consequence may happen if certain consumers consume this product.

