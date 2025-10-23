Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages pulls certain drinks due to possible metal in products

SAN ANTONIO – Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages is pulling some of its products in Texas because they could potentially contain metal pieces.

Three different products from the company are being voluntarily recalled because they could pose a safety risk if consumed, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Affected products include Sprite in 35-packs, Coca-Cola (12-ounce cans) in 24-packs and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 12-packs.

Around 4,228 total units are involved in this recall, the FDA said. As of this writing, no

This is listed as a Class II recall, which means the probability of a serious health risk with irreversible consequences is unlikely.

If you have one of these products, do not drink it. A remedy has not yet been released for this recall, and this is still ongoing.

