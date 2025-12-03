Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Packages flying in the sky with Amazon’s new Prime Air drone service are in full effect in San Antonio.

Armandina Guzman-Gamez and her family were sitting in her backyard in Kirby on Sunday when she saw her neighbor receive a package from a drone.

“It sounded like an airplane,” Guzman-Gamez said. “And sure enough, it started coming down, and it just dropped the package. We were like: That’s awesome.”

Prime Air drones can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds within a seven to eight-mile radius of the facility where they are housed.

Some neighbors are worried about the drones flying over their backyards when the order is not theirs.

“In some ways it’s great,” Crystal Gonzalez said. “It uses less traffic (and) gas, but at the same time, it’s kind of like an invasion of privacy because who is really piloting it?”

When KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert asked a neighbor if they were worried a drone could cause an accident, Christy Flores said it depends.

“It depends on the location,” Flores said. “Some houses might be too close together.”

Meanwhile, one incident did happen in Waco, Texas.

While completing a delivery on Nov. 18 in Waco, an Amazon drone clipped a thin, overhead internet cable, according to Terrence Clark, a spokesperson for Amazon.

The drone landed safely, and no injuries were reported, Clark told KSAT 12.

“We’ve paid for the cable line’s repair for the customer and have apologized for the inconvenience this caused them,” Clark said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to KSAT 12 they are investigating the incident.

“We are going into a new age where everything is through technology, robots and computers so you go to keep up with it,” Gonzalez said.

This type of delivery is available during daylight hours and favorable weather conditions, according to Amazon.

For Amazon Prime members, drone delivery will cost an extra $4.99. Non-Amazon Prime members will need to pay $9.99 for the service.

“Amazon does a lot for their customers, you can tell,” Guzman-Gamez said. “That’s convenience right there.”