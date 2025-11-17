Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery service officially launches in San Antonio

Amazon announced its Prime Air Drone began drone delivery operations on Nov. 17, 2025, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can now get millions of items delivered fast through Amazon’s Prime Air drone service.

The drones will operate from facilities adjacent to Amazon’s fulfillment center, according to the company.

Prime Air drones can deliver packages weighing up to five pounds within a seven to eight-mile radius of the facility where they are housed.

This type of delivery is available during daylight hours and favorable weather conditions, according to Amazon.

For Amazon Prime members, drone delivery will cost an extra $4.99. Non-Amazon Prime members will need to pay $9.99 for the service.

