RECALL ROUNDUP: H-E-B glow stick bracelets, Kroger Halloween candles + Milwaukee Tool chainsaws pulled for safety

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular brands are voluntarily recalling certain products due to safety concerns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC).

Milwaukee Tool chainsaws, Kroger candles and HEB glow lights are all being pulled because they could pose a potential safety risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

H-E-B

The company is pulling around 6,600 of its 12-pack Destination Holiday Glow Light Stick Bracelets because the green bracelets can leak and pose a skin irritation hazard.

The CPSC said there has been one report of a bracelet leaking. No injuries have resulted as of this writing.

These were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas from September to October 2025.

If you have one, return the bracelet or container to the store you bought it from for a full refund, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Milwaukee Tool

Around 90,860 of the company’s M18 FUELTM Top Handle Chainsaws are being recalled because the chain brake may not activate, posing a laceration hazard.

The CPSC said two chain brakes have not worked, with one report of a finger laceration.

These were sold at Home Depot in-store and online, as well as other home improvement stores, from March 2023 to September 2024.

If you have one, you can contact the company to request a free repair on its website.

You can find the recall information here.

Kroger

The company is recalling around 3,680 of its Halloween-themed skeleton wax candles because the ornaments are flammable and pose a potential fire hazard.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

These were sold at Kroger stores nationwide from September to October 2025, the CPSC said.

If you have one, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

You can find the recall information here.

Polaris Industries

Around 5,130 Polaris’s 2025 to 2026 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger Crew XP 1000 recreational off-road vehicles are being recalled because they can short-circuit and start a fire.

Five vehicles have sparked with one fire reported. However, no injuries have resulted as of this writing.

The products were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from March 2025 to August 2025, the CPSC said.

The CPSC advises you to stop using the ROVs and go to the company’s website to see if your vehicle is included.

From there, Polaris has instructions on how to operate the vehicle until the repair can be completed or on how to contact a Polaris dealer for a free repair.

You can find the recall information here.