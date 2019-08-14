Adidas to release Woodstock inspired tie-dye sneakers

SAN ANTONIO - In celebration of Woodstock, adidas is collaborating with Nice Kicks Shop to release a tie-dye sneaker.

The kicks will include translucent detailing and a colorful inner liner.

"The shoe is directly inspired by the hippie movement which took place at the Woodstock music festival where people would travel all over the world to celebrate love, peace and music," according to Kicks On Fire.

Nice Kicks x adidas Ultra Boost Woodstock will be available at Nice Kicks and select retailers for $180 starting Saturday.

