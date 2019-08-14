Parents complain about student dress code issues at IDEA Harvey E. Najim campus

SAN ANTONIO - Parents are upset following dress code drama at an IDEA Public Schools campus on the East Side.

They sent KSAT pictures of taped shoes, and others said socks got their student sent to a separate classroom.

The concerns stem from the IDEA Harvey E. Najim campus on South W.W. White Road.

The school posted on its Facebook page that students would only be allowed to wear certain clothes, including black shoes and white or black socks.

Some parents said school staff members were a little too strict, altering their students' shoes to make sure they were in compliance.

“(My daughter says) ‘Mom, they have kids not bringing in the proper shoes. They're having them put tape around it or color it with a black permanent marker,’” a parent who did not want to be identified told KSAT 12 News.

IDEA Public Schools sent KSAT the following statement:

"IDEA Public Schools believes that uniforms play an important role in maintaining a culture of focused learning and positive behavior. We communicated uniform expectations with families prior to the start of the school year and will continue to ensure families are informed via campus communications and parent meetings."

