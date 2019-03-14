Andreen McDonald's husband asks for reduction of $2M bail

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of Andreen McDonald is hoping to have his bail lowered from $2 million.

Andre McDonald is in the Bexar County Jail on a charge of tampering with evidence in relation to his wife's disappearance, which was reported after she failed to show up for work on March 1. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has previously said Andreen is likely dead and her husband, an Air Force officer, is the "only person of interest that we are looking at."

A date for the hearing has not been set.

In the meantime, the search for Andreen continues -- officially and otherwise.

Salazar said detectives are working "literally still around the clock on this case."

"We're still going through technology, and we are still trying to gather intelligence," he said.

While the Bexar County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in its searches early on, that has since changed.

"Now, because we don't have specific intelligence leading us to a certain spot that's conducive to searching with volunteers, we're handling much of those land searches on our own," Salazar said.

However, people have still felt compelled to continue searching on their own.

The "Where is Andreen McDonald? Case Discussion" group on Facebook includes posts from some members talking about or organizing their own searches.

Salazar said it's great that people want to help, but he urged them to respect private property, not put themselves in danger and look out for rattlesnakes, which are becoming more active due to the weather.

The sheriff also asked that anyone who comes across something they think might be evidence to call the Sheriff's Office.

"Call us and let us come out and be the determining factor on that," he said. "Don't touch it, but you know, certainly keep an eye on whatever the evidence might be that you feel it might be pertinent and give us a call at 210-335-6070."

Salazar said his office would ask for the public's help again with searching "when it does become more appropriate."

