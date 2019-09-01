Another improper inmate release prompts another internal affairs investigation

SAN ANTONIO - Another administrative investigation is underway after an inmate was improperly released from the Bexar County jail Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Matthew McGraw bonded out of jail despite not having the necessary arrangements as part of a court-ordered jail diversion program. Authorities didn't learn of the improper release until Saturday and began searching for McGraw. He was taken back into custody near Interstate 35 South and Houston Street around 3 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

BREAKING Yet another improper release from the Bexar County Jail. This time it was Matthew Christopher McGraw, 20. Released on Friday, found the following day. Internal affairs is now investigating #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/p4t8LaBsYx — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) September 1, 2019

McGraw, was being held on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. The Sheriff's Office said he agreed to check in with the Center for Health Care Services and was left in their custody.

The Sheriff's Office said it plans on taking "the necessary disciplinary action for the staff who were involved in this incident" and said reassignments are pending.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified of the incident.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.