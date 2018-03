BROWNSVILLE - Authorities in Brownsville discovered drugs in an abandoned suitcase in a lower compartment of a charter bus early Friday morning.

Border Patrol K-9s alerted authorities to a suitcase carrying what looked like cans of nacho cheese. Agents discovered the four cans were actually filled with nearly 30 pounds of meth with an estimated value of $932,000.

The narcotics were turned over to the DEA.

