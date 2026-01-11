Light freeze for some, warmer days ahead Spotty showers forecasted for Monday and Tuesday 7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS CHILLY SUNDAY: Starting off with a light freeze RAIN CHANCE: Minimal, but still possible THIS WEEK: Cooler start, followed by a small warm-up FORECAST TODAY
Bundle up out there—many spots are waking up to a light freeze this morning. Clear skies and calm winds overnight let those temperatures drop. The coldest air is hanging over the Hill Country, the southern Edwards Plateau, and stretching into the Rio Grande Plains. And heads up: Val Verde and Kinney Counties are still under a Freeze Warning since they haven’t had a big freeze yet this season.
Light AM freeze, warming up quickly
Luckily, under some partly sunny skies, our temperatures warm up to the mid 50s & 60s.
RAIN CHANCES
An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through the area, bringing the potential for more rain early in the week. Spotty showers are expected on Monday, mainly to the west, with rain slowly expanding southeast through Tuesday.
A couple rain chances pop up next week THIS WEEK
Cool temperatures are anticipated early this week, followed by a warming trend mid to late week to the 70s. However, that doesn’t last long with the return to cooler conditions expected next weekend.
7 Day Forecast Daily Forecast
About the Author Shelby Ebertowski headshot
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
