Light freeze for some, warmer days ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY SUNDAY: Starting off with a light freeze

RAIN CHANCE: Minimal, but still possible

THIS WEEK: Cooler start, followed by a small warm-up

FORECAST

TODAY

Bundle up out there—many spots are waking up to a light freeze this morning. Clear skies and calm winds overnight let those temperatures drop. The coldest air is hanging over the Hill Country, the southern Edwards Plateau, and stretching into the Rio Grande Plains. And heads up: Val Verde and Kinney Counties are still under a Freeze Warning since they haven’t had a big freeze yet this season.

Light AM freeze, warming up quickly

Luckily, under some partly sunny skies, our temperatures warm up to the mid 50s & 60s.

RAIN CHANCES

An upper-level disturbance is forecast to move through the area, bringing the potential for more rain early in the week. Spotty showers are expected on Monday, mainly to the west, with rain slowly expanding southeast through Tuesday.

A couple rain chances pop up next week

THIS WEEK

Cool temperatures are anticipated early this week, followed by a warming trend mid to late week to the 70s. However, that doesn’t last long with the return to cooler conditions expected next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

