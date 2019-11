BUDA, Texas - The search is on for a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Hays County.

Jesus Alvarez, 32, is accused in the case.

Hays County deputies said Alvarez was last seen driving a 2007 black BMW with Texas license plate GBG3329.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.

