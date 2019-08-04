Authorities suspect El Paso shooter posted anti-immigrant manifesto, report says

Multiple people were killed Saturday in a shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to local police.

EL PASO, Texas - Authorities are investigating an anti-immigrant manifesto apparently written by the 21-year-old suspected of shooting and killing 20 and injuring at least 26 others at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.

The gunman, identified by CNN as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, is believed to have written a multi-page essay filled with vitriol against immigrants and the Hispanic community. Though the essay was deleted from 8Chan where it was initially posted before the shooting, screenshots of the manifesto have been circulated online, NBC News reported.

El Paso's chief of police Greg Allen said during a Saturday press conference that law enforcement is looking at the manifesto as part of its investigation.

"Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree has a nexus to potential hate crime," Allen said.

Hate crimes are defined by federal statute as crimes motivated by an individual's "actual or perceived race, color, religion, or national origin."

The essay starts by voicing support for the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque gunman who killed several people in two shootings. The author then rambles about the state of immigration and espouses propagandistic ideas about maintaining a European presence in the U.S.

The author of the manifesto states that their anti-immigrant views predate the election of president Donald Trump, while noting that their attack will likely be linked to the president's rhetoric.

