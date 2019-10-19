BCSO: 73-year-old man covered in blood after woman found unresponsive

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of strangling a woman Saturday morning after a Bexar County sheriff's deputy allegedly found him covered in blood.

Officials arrested Aaron Toney, 73, on a charge of murder after the incident in a home in the 8000 block of Block Mallow after 1 a.m.

BCSO states a deputy was initially dispatched to the home on a call of a sick or injured person.

The deputy then found the woman unresponsive, and she was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where she later died.

The suspect had small wounds and was covered in blood, BCSO states.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

