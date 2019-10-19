Suspect in serious condition after officer-involved shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after a call for a suspicious person turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to the Verano at the Heights apartments in the 3000 block of Eisenhauer Road just before midnight. Police found four suspects and a bag of stolen goods near a blue SUV. When the suspects saw police, they took off running down Vandiver Road, police say.

One of the officers was able to catch up to one of the suspects down the road. That's when police say the suspect pulled out a gun from his waistband and fired one bullet. The officer was able to shove the suspect away, draw his gun and shoot him twice in the chest.

The suspect was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition. Police say he had five active felony warrants and new charges are pending. The officer was not hurt.

Police have not released the name of the officer yet, but Chief William McManus says he has been with the department for a little over a year. He will be placed on administrative duty while police investigate the incident.

Police are still looking for the other three suspects.

