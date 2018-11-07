BCSO: Monthslong dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting on NE side

SAN ANTONIO - A monthslong dispute between neighbors who live across from each other led to one of them shooting a woman in the head, killing her while she was parked in her driveway.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the shooter, a man in his 60s, came out of his home in the 6500 block of Waterfall around 11 a.m. armed with a handgun.

The man opened fire at two of his female neighbors who were in a vehicle that was parked in their driveway across the street and were about to leave, Salazar said.

"There was one other person inside the house of the victim. We are talking to everybody," Salazar said. He said another person who was inside the man's home around the time of the shooting.

Salazar said one of them was able to escape the gunfire by running to a nearby neighbor's home, but the victim, a woman in her 60s, was found dead in the vehicle by responding deputies.

"I believe he knew there were people in the car and at least one of the females was able to run on foot to a house nearby. (The man) was shooting at her the entire time, and that victim thankfully was able to get in without any injuries to the neighbor's house," Salazar said.

Salazar said the deadly shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between the man and his neighbor, which possibly goes back nearly a year.

The unidentified shooter was found inside his home but was later taken into custody by deputies, who recovered the handgun used in the shooting.

"It is heartbreaking. If you got a dispute with a neighbor, there are certainly other ways to handle that situation without escalating to violence," Salazar said.

