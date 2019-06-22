BCSO: Off-duty deputy shot after confronting teen car burglar

SAN ANTONIO - A deputy was shot after confronting a 16-year-old boy who was trying to steal his personal vehicle from his South Side home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:26 a.m. Saturday, authorities went to a home in the 300 block of Bustillos Drive for a shooting.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the deputy, 34, was at his home, off-duty at the time when a relative notified him about seeing someone in his car and the brake light turning on.

When the deputy caught the teen in the act and tried to take him into custody, the teen pulled out a small-caliber handgun and shot the deputy in the abdomen.

Despite being shot, Salazar said the deputy managed to keep the teen at the scene until police arrived.

The deputy, an 11-year veteran with BCSO, was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery and expected to be OK, Salazar said.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Salazar said this is not the teen's first run-in with the law, and that evidence found at the scene shows he might have been burglarizing vehicles in the area all night.

The teen could now face serious felony charges.

San Antonio police and deputies are at the scene investigating the incident.

Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

