BCSO launches safety sticker program to assist people with special needs

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is launching a new safety sticker program geared to assist and serve people with special needs.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the sticker program, developed alongside community leaders and organizations, will help members of law enforcement.

The stickers will alert authorities that the person they are dealing with may have a physical or mental disability.

The program aims to improve safety for first responders and those with special needs.

