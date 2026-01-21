Bexar County commissioners honor Tejano icons with special proclamation

Flaco Jimenez of the Texas Tornados performs during the 21st Annual SXSW Film and Music Festival in Austin in 2007. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Several Tejano artists were honored on Tuesday at the Bexar County commissioners’ court meeting.

A special proclamation was given honoring icons of Tejano and Norteño music.

The honorees and icons included:

“Their commitment goes beyond the stage,” Judge Peter Sakai said during the presentation of the tributes. “As many have invested time and heart into community events, cultural preservation and mentoring younger artists. Through years of hard work and passion, they have created music that tells stories, celebrates heritage and united generations.”

