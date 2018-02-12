BCSO searching for man who escaped from custody while wearing handcuffs

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a man after he escaped from deputy custody in handcuffs early Sunday morning.

According to a release, Zachariah Bostic was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance just after 3 a.m. before fleeing deputies, while still in handcuffs.

Deputies coordinated a search for the suspect Sunday morning and the search remains active.

Bostic is wanted on a charge for escaping custody, a third-degree felony.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 210-335-6000.

