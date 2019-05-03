BCSO to allow reserve deputies to provide security at churches for free

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced a new program Friday that would allow reserve deputies to provide security at local churches free of charge.

Salazar said the Reserve Deputy Church Security Program was created in light of the tragedy of the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in November 2017 in hopes of deterring criminal activity at churches and providing a safe environment for people to worship.

Reserve deputies are required to perform a minimum of 15 duty hours per month in support of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to maintain their Texas Commission on Law Enforcement peace officer's license. Now, deputies will have the option of volunteering their time with the reserves in the School Resource Program or through the new Reserve Deputy Church Security Program.

The reserve deputies are volunteers who have primary careers other than law enforcement. The Sheriff's Reserve Unit provides support to BCSO law enforcement and detention bureaus.

Salazar will give more details about the program during a scheduled press conference Friday at 11 a.m. with local pastors.

