Hurricane names: Will your name be used in 2018?

SAN ANTONIO - It's National Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time to get ready and stay ahead of possible tropical storms or hurricanes for many areas.

Just last year alone three major hurricanes gained notoriety for their damage and lasting impact: Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane which devastated Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast; Irma, which ravished islands in the Caribbean Sea and Maria, which left much of Puerto Rico still without power.

As a result those hurricanes, along with Tropical Storm Nate, had their names retired -- never to be used again and to be replaced in 2023 with the names of Harold, Idalia, Margot and Nigel in the rotation.

Names of storms are maintained and updated by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization. So will your name be used in 2018?

According to the Austin-American Statesman, when hurricane season starts on June 1, the sequence of names for 2018 will be the following:

Alberto Beryl Chris Debby Ernesto Florence Gordon Helene Isaac Joyce Kirk Leslie Michael Nadine Oscar Patty Rafael Sara Tony Valerie William

Not on the list? According to the Austin-American Statesman article, next year’s sequence of names are already known and will be: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dorian, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van and Wendy.

