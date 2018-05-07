Hurricane Preparedness Week: Determine your risk

Some of the biggest takeaways from last summer's Hurricane Harvey are that hurricanes aren't just a problem for people living directly on the coast and the realization that everyone should have an emergency plan.

May 6-12 is Hurricane Awareness Week. It's a time to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

The first thing you need to do is determine your risk. Believe it or not, if you live in the San Antonio there is a chance that a hurricane could affect you. Depending on the path a storm might take, we could be hit with strong winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

